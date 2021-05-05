by Hannah Joy on  May 5, 2021 at 12:50 PM Coronavirus News
Covid in India: 3,780 Deaths and 3.82L Cases In 24 Hours
Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India recorded 3,780 deaths and 3,82,315 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The total caseload in the country has now risen to 2,06,65,148.

It is the 14th straight day when India recorded more than three lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past eight days.


India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,06,65,148 with 34,87,229 active cases and a total of 2,26,188 deaths so far.

According to MoHFW, a total of 3,38,439 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours after getting cured.

The health ministry said that a total of 16,04,94,188 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 14,84,989, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,48,52,078 samples have been tested up to Tuesday (May 4) for Covid-19, of these 15,41,299 samples were tested on Tuesday.



Source: IANS

