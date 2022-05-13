COVID Death Toll in Europe Tops 2 Million

In Europe, the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths has exceeded two million, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office said.



"While this number is devastating, it represents a fraction of the overall deaths directly and indirectly associated with Covid-19, as the WHO's report on excess mortality during the pandemic has shown," the Office said in a statement.

‘The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the region has surpassed 218 million, and 2,003,081 deaths have been reported.’