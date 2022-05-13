COVID Death Toll in Europe Tops 2 Million

In Europe, the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths has exceeded two million, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office said.
"While this number is devastating, it represents a fraction of the overall deaths directly and indirectly associated with Covid-19, as the WHO's report on excess mortality during the pandemic has shown," the Office said in a statement.
COVID-19 in EuropeIt noted that although the number of new infections is decreasing in the region, Covid-19 remains a lethal virus, particularly for unvaccinated and clinically vulnerable individuals.
"These include protecting the most vulnerable, continuing to monitor the virus and its spread, keeping health systems ready for any developments of the pandemic, and tackling its long-term impacts," it said.
Source: IANS