About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID Cases Top 526.6 Million

by Colleen Fleiss on May 21, 2022 at 1:40 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID Cases Top 526.6 Million

Globally, COVID-19 cases have pinnacled 526.6 million, while the deaths have swelled to more than 6.28 million and vaccinations to over 11.43 billion, reported Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 526,690,884 and 6,287,461, respectively. At the same time, the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,437,712,256.

Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips to manage mental health and well-being during the pandemic.
Advertisement


COVID-19: Statistics

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,131,822.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,762,413), France (29,541,498), Germany (25,998,085), the UK (22,366,009), Russia (18,017,039), South Korea (17,939,399), Italy (17,205,017), Turkey (15,060,112), Spain (12,179,234) and Vietnam (10,706,111).
Wearing Mask in an Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protect You from COVID-19

Wearing Mask in an Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protect You from COVID-19

Are you tired of wearing a face mask? You should still wear a mask that protects you and others from COVID-19 infection and to prevent virus transmission.
Advertisement

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (665,722), India (524,323), Russia (370,542), Mexico (324,617), Peru (213,077), the UK (190,847), Italy (165,827), Indonesia (156,513), France (148,818), Iran (141,262), Colombia (139,833), Germany (138,204), Argentina (128,776), Poland (116,255), Spain (105,642) and South Africa (100,916).

Source: IANS
How to Manage the No-Mask Anxiety Amidst COVID-19 Post-Pandemic?

How to Manage the No-Mask Anxiety Amidst COVID-19 Post-Pandemic?

With the lifting-off of rules for wearing a mask, anxiety levels soar up in certain individuals after the coronavirus outbreak. No-mask anxiety can be reduced through simple steps.
Advertisement

Are Covid-19 Patients at Risk of Diabetes?

Are Covid-19 Patients at Risk of Diabetes?

Covid-19 patients should be alert and recognize the signs and symptoms and seek immediate treatment.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
View all
Recommended Reading
Green FungusGreen Fungus
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Omicron Variant of COVID-19Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Post-COVID SyndromePost-COVID Syndrome
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) Omicron Variant of COVID-19 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Post-Nasal Drip Color Blindness Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Find a Doctor Noscaphene (Noscapine) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Hearing Loss Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close