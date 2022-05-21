COVID Cases Top 526.6 Million

Globally, COVID-19 cases have pinnacled 526.6 million, while the deaths have swelled to more than 6.28 million and vaccinations to over 11.43 billion, reported Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 526,690,884 and 6,287,461, respectively. At the same time, the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,437,712,256.
COVID-19: StatisticsIndia accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,131,822.
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (665,722), India (524,323), Russia (370,542), Mexico (324,617), Peru (213,077), the UK (190,847), Italy (165,827), Indonesia (156,513), France (148,818), Iran (141,262), Colombia (139,833), Germany (138,204), Argentina (128,776), Poland (116,255), Spain (105,642) and South Africa (100,916).
Source: IANS