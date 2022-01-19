COVID Cases Top 333.5 Million

Globally, coronavirus caseload has pinnacled 333.5 million, while the COVID-19 deaths have swelled to more than 5.55 million and vaccinations to over 9.68 billion, revealed Johns Hopkins University researchers.
In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 333,596,115 and 5,553,993, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,685,515,903.
The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (37,618,271 infections and 486,761 deaths), followed by Brazil (23,229,851 infections and 621,803 deaths).
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (316,168), Mexico (301,469), Peru (203,550), the UK (153,017), Indonesia (144,183), Italy (141,825), Iran (132,113), Colombia (131,268), France (128,629), Argentina (118,420), Germany (115,916), Ukraine (105,059) and Poland (102,686).
