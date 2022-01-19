About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
COVID Cases Top 333.5 Million

by Colleen Fleiss on January 19, 2022 at 9:37 PM
COVID Cases Top 333.5 Million

Globally, coronavirus caseload has pinnacled 333.5 million, while the COVID-19 deaths have swelled to more than 5.55 million and vaccinations to over 9.68 billion, revealed Johns Hopkins University researchers.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 333,596,115 and 5,553,993, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,685,515,903.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (37,618,271 infections and 486,761 deaths), followed by Brazil (23,229,851 infections and 621,803 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (15,501,850), France (14,284,535), Russia (10,682,826), Turkey (10,682,826), Italy (9,018,425), Spain (8,518,975), Germany (8,140,498), Argentina (7,318,305) Iran (6,227,849) and Colombia (5,596,917), the CSSE figures showed.
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (316,168), Mexico (301,469), Peru (203,550), the UK (153,017), Indonesia (144,183), Italy (141,825), Iran (132,113), Colombia (131,268), France (128,629), Argentina (118,420), Germany (115,916), Ukraine (105,059) and Poland (102,686).

Source: IANS
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2022
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2022
Ultra-Low-Fat Diet
Ultra-Low-Fat Diet
Goji Berries May Protect Against Age-Related Vision Loss
Goji Berries May Protect Against Age-Related Vision Loss
Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is ......
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The ......
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
With the mutating spread of COVID-19, it is finally time for the kids to ensure their turn of ......
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of immu...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...

