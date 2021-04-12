About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
COVID Cases Top 264.89 Million

by Colleen Fleiss on December 4, 2021 at 5:22 PM
COVID Cases Top 264.89 Million

Globally, COVID-19 caseload has topped 264.89 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.24 million and vaccination to over 8.11 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 264,892,562 and 5,242,384 respectively. And the total number of vaccine doses administered was 8,118,138,512.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,615,757 infections and 470,115 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,129,409 infections and 615,400 deaths).

The other worst countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (10,438,381), Russia (9,565,909), Turkey (8,863,356), France (7,927,361), Iran (6,129,199), Germany (6,134,492), Argentina (5,337,692), Spain (5,202,958) and Colombia (5,076,378), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (294,715), Russia (273,463), Peru (201,282), the UK (145,874), Indonesia (143,858), Italy (134,077), Iran (130,066), Colombia (128,685), France (120,440) and Argentina (116,639).

Source: IANS
