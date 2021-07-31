by Colleen Fleiss on  July 31, 2021 at 8:53 AM Coronavirus News
COVID Cases Top 197.2 Million
Globally, the COVID-19 caseload has topped 197.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.20 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.04 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 197,276,917, 4,207,236 and 4,042,614,173, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 34,943,203 and 613,006, respectively, according to the CSSE.


In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 31,572,344 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,880,273), France (6,166,592), Russia (6,161,985), the UK (5,857,558), Turkey (5,704,713), Argentina (4,919,408), Colombia (4,776,291), Spain (4,447,044), Italy (4,343,519), Iran (3,851,162), Germany (3,774,918) and Indonesia (3,372,374), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 555,460 fatalities.

Source: IANS

