COVID Cases in US Top 36 Million

In the United States, COVID-19 cases have topped 36 million, fueled by a steep increase in infections due to the unchecked spread of the Delta variant.



As of 6:21 p.m. local time on Tuesday, US Covid-19 cases totalled 36,039,748, with 618,044 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally.

‘US cases currently account for almost 18 per cent of the nearly 204 million global cases.’

Source: IANS

While the country's Covid-19 deaths account for roughly 14 per cent of the more than 4.3 million virus-related fatalities worldwide, showed the tally, the Xinhua news agency reported.