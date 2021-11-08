by Colleen Fleiss on  August 11, 2021 at 11:18 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID Cases in US Top 36 Million
In the United States, COVID-19 cases have topped 36 million, fueled by a steep increase in infections due to the unchecked spread of the Delta variant.

As of 6:21 p.m. local time on Tuesday, US Covid-19 cases totalled 36,039,748, with 618,044 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally.

While the country's Covid-19 deaths account for roughly 14 per cent of the more than 4.3 million virus-related fatalities worldwide, showed the tally, the Xinhua news agency reported.


Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
READ MORE
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, people inhale Aspergillus spores, but it isn''t harmful. However, it affects people who have a weak immune system. If the infection is left ...
READ MORE
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
READ MORE
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

More News on:

Green FungusPost-COVID Syndrome