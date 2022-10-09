About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
COVID Cases in Japan Doubled in the last 2 Months

by Colleen Fleiss on September 10, 2022 at 10:00 PM
COVID Cases in Japan Doubled in the last 2 Months

In Japan a total of 20,000,343 COVID-19 cases after new infections than doubled in less than two months from that logged on July 14, statistics showed on Saturday.

The country registered 99,491 new Covidcases on Friday. A total of 211 people were reported dead, bringing the total death toll to 42,363, according to data from the country's public broadcaster NHK.

COVID-19 in Japan

The rapid rise in the number of deaths has made it difficult to cremate the dead in some parts of Japan, local media reported.

COVID in Children

COVID in Children


Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
In Japan, the number of new infections in the latest week was 69 per cent higher than the previous week, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said in a report earlier this week.

Most of the country's new coronavirus deaths in July and August were among people over 70 years old.

People aged 70 and above accounted for about 91 per cent of the virus deaths between June 29 and August 30, Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported, citing data from the Ministry.
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021

Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021


With the festival of lights - Diwali around, this year, the celebration warrants safe and protective approach as we badge the global phase of the Post-COVID period.
Japan's Asahi Shimbun said that the average life expectancy of Japanese men and women was shortened by 0.1 years and 0.07 years in 2021 due to the pandemic.

This was the first time in 10 years that the average life expectancy of Japanese people has been shortened since the March 11 earthquake in 2011.

The World Health Organization said that in the week from August 29 to September 4, the number of new cases in Japan surpassed 1,160,000, the highest number in the world for the seventh consecutive week.

During the same period, Japan's death toll from the coronavirus reached 2,059, ranking second in the world after the US.

Source: IANS
Post-COVID Syndrome

Post-COVID Syndrome


Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety

Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety


Understanding the role of the covid pandemic on back-to-school anxiety and children''s mental health can help prepare parents deal with their child''s anxiety.
