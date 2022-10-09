COVID Cases in Japan Doubled in the last 2 Months

In Japan a total of 20,000,343 COVID-19 cases after new infections than doubled in less than two months from that logged on July 14, statistics showed on Saturday.



The country registered 99,491 new Covidcases on Friday. A total of 211 people were reported dead, bringing the total death toll to 42,363, according to data from the country's public broadcaster NHK.

COVID-19 in Japan

The rapid rise in the number of deaths has made it difficult to cremate the dead in some parts of Japan, local media reported.