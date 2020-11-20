Covid Cases in India Rise by 50 Percent Over the Last Two Days

‘India witnessed a 50 percent jump of Covid cases in two days pushing its cumulative tally to 89,58,483.’

The active cases now total 4,43,303 as 83,83,602 people have recovered from the disease so far.One reason for the daily spike could be increased testing as 10,28,203 samples were tested on Wednesday after a long weekend when eight lakh samples on an average were tested, data from the Indian Council of Medical Research showed.Meanwhile, the situation of Covid-19 remains grim in the national capital.The latest surge has left the healthcare system here gasping for relief. The hospitals in Delhi, both government and private hospitals, as of now, are left with only nine per cent ICU beds with ventilators, which are extremely crucial for patients with severe disease, as per the Delhi Corona App.Apart from severe patients, the patients with moderate symptoms are made to wait hours before admission in the hospitals. Besides, the non-Covid patients are running from pillar to post just to get hospital beds in the capital city.Meanwhile, citing the proposal sent by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to reinforce the restrictions on number of guests at marriage-related events to 50. The decision came a day after Kejriwal wrote to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the Chairperson of the DDMA.--IANSstr/dpb/tsbSource: IANS