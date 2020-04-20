COVID Cases in Delhi Surpass 2,000

"A total of 83 people were discharged on Sunday, and 1,668 cases are active as of April 19," the report said.According to the Delhi Health Department, among the total cases, 1,080 patients are the 'Positive cases under Special Operations,' with no new addition in the last four days.Also, among the total cases, 1,283 patients were less than 50 years of age, while 320 were between 50-59 years, and 386 are above the age of 60. "Detailed information of 14 patients are awaited," the Health Report said.In terms of deaths, among the 45 deaths, a maximum of 25 was of those aged 60 years or above. The age category of those below 50 and those between 50 and 59 have reported ten deaths each.It said six patients are on a ventilator while 26 are in the ICU. So far, 24,387 tests have been conducted in the city, and 2,872 reports are pending."While 2,003 reports were positive, 19,393 reports were negative," it says.A total of 12,151 people are home quarantined across the city.The positive cases in the city are increasing at a rapid rate since the last 20 days. The total positive cases in Delhi were 97, with two deaths on March 30.By April 10, there were 903 cases with 14 deaths. There were 1,578 cases on Wednesday, with a total of 32 deaths reported.So far, Delhi has declared 79 containment zones across the city. Containment zones, also known as red zones, are the areas sealed by the district administrations after at least three coronavirus cases are found in the locality.After the administration sealed the area naming its 'containment zone,' the Delhi government started 'Operation SHIELD' in the area.Source: IANS