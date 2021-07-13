Covid Cases Doubled In 2021 In India

Covid-19 cases in 2021 have doubled in India when compared to last year, reveals a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data.
India passed the mark early Sunday. Of the 30.8 million cases India has reported, two-thirds have come in less than 6 and 1/2 months of 2021, the report said.
India's COVID deaths, widely believed to be drastically undercounted, have added up to 259,302 this year, compared with 148,738 in 2020, the report added.
The US also has the most recorded COVID deaths in the world with upward of 607,000, and Brazil ranks second at nearly 533,000.
The US also has the most recorded COVID deaths in the world with upward of 607,000, and Brazil ranks second at nearly 533,000.
At recent rates, Brazil would pass the US death toll in about 10 weeks, though the pace of reported deaths in the South American country has fallen by more than half in the last three months, while the pace of US deaths has stopped declining.
Source: IANS
