COVID Caseload Tops 261.02 Million

by Colleen Fleiss on November 28, 2021 at 9:31 PM
COVID Caseload Tops 261.02 Million

Globally, coronavirus cases have topped 261.02 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.19 million and vaccination to over 7.58 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 261,026,727 and 5,194,398 respectively. And the total number of vaccine doses administered was 7,582,295,243.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 48,201,840 and 776,517, respectively according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,563,749 infections and 467,933 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,076,863 infections and 614,186 deaths).

The other worst countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (10,165,779), Russia (9,370,694), Turkey (8,726,370), France (7,654,160), Iran (6,105,101), Germany (5,744,526), Argentina (5,325,560), Spain (5,131,012) and Colombia (5,063,177), the CSSE figures showed.

Source: IANS
