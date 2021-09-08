by Colleen Fleiss on  August 9, 2021 at 10:53 PM Coronavirus News
COVID Caseload Tops 202.6 Million
Globally, coronavirus cases have topped 202.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.29 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.33 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 202,661,707, 4,293,555 and 4,339,912,422, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 35,762,751 and 616,827, respectively, according to the CSSE.


In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 31,934,455 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,165,672), France (6,371,349), Russia (6,362,641), the UK (6,098,085), Turkey (5,895,841), Argentina (5,018,895), Colombia (4,838,984), Spain (4,588,132), Italy (4,396,417), Iran (4,158,729), Germany (3,797,849) and Indonesia (3,666,031), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 563,151 fatalities.

Source: IANS

