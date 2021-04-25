by Colleen Fleiss on  April 25, 2021 at 12:06 PM Coronavirus News
COVID by Numbers: Global Caseload Tops 146.1 Million
Globally, COVID-19 caseload has topped 146.1 million, deaths have jumped to more than 3.09 million, revealed Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 146,110,536 and 3,096,693, respectively.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 16,610,481 cases.


The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,308,215), France (5,534,656), Russia (4,699,988), Turkey (4,591,416), the UK (4,418,710), Italy (3,949,517), Spain (3,468,617), Germany (3,291,293), Argentina (2,845,872), Colombia (2,757,274), Poland (2,751,632), Iran (2,377,039) and Mexico (2,326,738), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 389,492 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (214,853), India (189,544), the UK (127,670), Italy (119,021), Russia (106,108), France (102,872), Germany (81,610), Spain (77,591), Colombia (70,886), Iran (69,120), Poland (65,222), Argentina (61,474), Peru (59,440) and South Africa (54,125).

Source: IANS

