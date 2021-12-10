Covid Booster Shots Administered to People Over 60 in Italy

Advertisement

In September, Italy had started administering third doses -- of either Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines -- to immuno-compromised people such as transplant patients, elderly people over 80 and residents in care homes, and healthcare workers.The third dose will be offered as an option, since vaccination against coronavirus remains strongly recommended but not mandatory in Italy.Meanwhile, the pandemic situation appeared "under control," and the curve of coronavirus cases kept decreasing gradually, according to the latest weekly monitoring by the country's National Health Institute (ISS) updated to October 3.The incidence stood at 34 cases per every 100,000 inhabitants.The data for hospital bed occupancy were also encouraging, according to Giovanni Rezza, Director of the Infectious Diseases Department at the ISS."We register a 4.9 percent and 4.2 percent of bed occupancy in normal Covid-19 wards and intensive care units, respectively, which is well below the critical thresholds," Rezza explained in a video statement.So far, the vaccination campaign in Italy has reached 79.9 percent of the target population (over 12), with over 43 million people fully immunized, official data showed.To date, Italy has registered 4,698,038 Covid-19 cases, with 131,274 deaths and over 4.4 million recoveries.Source: IANS