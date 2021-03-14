by Colleen Fleiss on  March 14, 2021 at 5:47 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19: WHO Probes Reports Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Blood Clots
The UN health agency systematically reviews safety signals, and is carefully assessing the current reports on the AstraZeneca vaccine blood clots, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford has been suspended in a number of countries across Europe and Asia, following reports of blood clots in some vaccinated people, reports Xinhua news agency.

"WHO is aware that some countries have suspended the use of AstraZeneca vaccines, based on reports of blood clots in some people who received doses of the vaccine from two batches. This measure was taken as a precaution while a full investigation is finalized," Tedros said at a press briefing on Friday.


A number of countries like Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Romania and Thailand have suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine after it was linked to blood clots in recipients, while Austria and France have decided to continue using it.

The European Commission said on Thursday that the AstraZeneca vaccine is still safe to use, adding that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had adopted a preliminary review on the case in Austria "where they said there is no specific indication that the vaccination led to these conditions".

"As soon as WHO has gained a full understanding of these events, the findings and any changes to our current recommendations will be communicated immediately to the public," Tedros said.

The WHO chief also said that more than 335 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered globally so far, and no deaths have been found to have been caused by them.

"But at least 2.6 million people have been killed by the virus. And more will continue to die the longer it takes to distribute vaccines as rapidly and as equitably as possible," he said.

As countries roll out Covid-19 vaccines, the WHO is continuing to keep a close eye on their safety, Tedros added.

Also on Friday, the WHO gave emergency use listing to Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine, making it the fourth to receive the health agency's approval.

Emergency use listing is the green light for a vaccine to be procured and rolled out by COVAX, he said, referencing the global WHO-led initiative to ensure vaccine equity.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in an increasing number of countries with the already-authorised coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 263 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide, 81 of them in clinical trials, according to the WHO.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Denmark, Norway, Iceland Hang Use of AstraZeneca's COVID Shot
Denmark announced the suspension of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine "following reports of serious cases of blood clots".
READ MORE
Sri Lanka Approved AstraZeneca's Vaccine for Emergency Use
Sri Lankan authorities on Friday granted approval for the emergency use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Minister for Pharmaceutical Production and Regulation Channa Jayasumana said.
READ MORE
Blood Clots
An abnormal blood clot forms when there is damage to the lining of an artery or stagnation of blood in a vein; it obstructs the normal circulation of blood. A clot can form even in the absence of a cut.
READ MORE
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.
READ MORE
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

