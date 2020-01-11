by Colleen Fleiss on  November 1, 2020 at 11:45 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Virus Mutation may Have Made It More Contagious, Says Study
The virus that causes COVID-19 accumulates D614G genetic mutation, which may have made it more contagious, says a study involving more than 5,000 patients in the US.

That mutation, called D614G, is located in the spike protein that pries open our cells for viral entry, according to the paper published in the peer-reviewed journal mBIO.

The patients involved in this study of SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences were from Houston, Texas.


The paper shows "the virus is mutating due to a combination of neutral drift-which just means random genetic changes that don't help or hurt the virus-and pressure from our immune systems," said Ilya Finkelstein, Associate Professor at The University of Texas at Austin and co-author of the study.

During the initial wave of the pandemic, 71 per cent of the novel coronaviruses identified in patients in Houston had this mutation.

When the second wave of the outbreak hit Houston during the summer, this variant had leaped to 99.9 per cent prevalence, said the study, adding that this mirrors a trend observed around the world.

A study published in July based on more than 28,000 genome sequences found that variants carrying the D614G mutation became the globally dominant form of SARS-CoV-2 in about a month.

SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

The good news is that this mutation is rare and does not appear to make the disease more severe for infected patients.

"The virus continues to mutate as it rips through the world," Finkelstein said.

"Real-time surveillance efforts like our study will ensure that global vaccines and therapeutics are always one step ahead."

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in US: Record High Single-Day Total As Cases Surpass 9 Million
The United States has recorded over 90,000 coronavirus cases, the record high single-day total since the onset of the pandemic in the country.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in Kerala: 7,983 New Coronavirus Cases, Tally Tops 91K
In Kerala, a total of 7,983 people have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the southern state beyond 91,000, officials said.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Global Coronavirus Cases Nearing 46 Million
The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 46 million mark, while the deaths have surged to almost 1,193,860, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
READ MORE
Chicken Pox
Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
McArdle Disease
McArdle disease is a genetic disorder in which the body cannot breakdown glycogen in the muscles. It also known as McArdle syndrome or Glycogen storage disease type V (GSD-V).
READ MORE
Shigellosis
Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

Chicken PoxShigellosisMcArdle DiseaseCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake