COVID-19 Virus May Infect Male Genital Organs

Advertisement

The team examined the monkeys with whole-body scans specially designed to detect sites of infection, the report said.Thomas Hope, Professor of cell and developmental biology at Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, was quoted as saying.he added.Although the study was based on findings in just three monkeys, the findings were consistent, Hope said.The team does not know whether the monkeys had symptoms corresponding to the viral infection of the male genital tract, such as low testosterone levels, low sperm counts, pain, or sexual dysfunction, Hope said.Researchers from the University of Miami, last year, were theThe COVID-19 infection can cause widespread blood vessel dysfunction, or endothelial dysfunction, which can then contribute to erectile dysfunction, the team wrote in the World Journal of Men's Health.Since then, various studies have reported that about 10 to 20 percent of men infected with the coronavirus have symptoms linked to male genital tract dysfunction.Further, men infected with the virus are three to six times as likely as others to develop erectile dysfunction, believed to be an indicator of so-called long COVID, the NYT report said.Other viruses are also known to take a toll on fertility, Hope noted.he said.He urged men to get vaccinated, and to seek a medical evaluation if they are concerned about their sexual or reproductive health, the report said.Source: IANS