COVID-19 Variant Struggle Against Vaccines

‘Two doses of Covishield handle dominant coronavirus variant in India.’

Even the preliminary data from Public Health England (PHE) of the UK Department of Health and Social Care's executive agency discovers that two doses of these vaccines provided 81 per cent protection against the B.1.617.2 variant and 87 per cent protection against the B.1.1.7 variant.In this scenario, the Indian government extends the interval between the first and second doses of Covishield by 12-16 weeks based on UK evidence. whereas in UK the interval between doses reduced to eight weeks to ensure full protection for priority and vulnerable groups in the country.India's rough ride through its second COVID-19 outbreak needs vaccine imported from abroad to lighten the pandemic burden.Source: Medindia