COVID-19 Vaccines For Children Will Launch By September

COVID-19 vaccines for children will be available by September, says All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria.



Vaccination of children is an intensely debated topic ever since the inoculation of the adult population began last December. Experts have weighed in on whether it would be safe to administer jabs to the children, and a host of other issues.

‘India will launch COVID-19 vaccines for children by September for 12-17 age group first.’

If vaccines for children are approved in India anytime soon, the 12-17 age group is expected to get the shots first. Vaccines for those below this age group will take some more time to arrive, as suggested by the global experience.



As experts are anticipating that the third wave of COVID-19 may hit children hard. Vaccinating the younger lot is likely to strengthen the fight against coronavirus.



The government last week cautioned that even though COVID-19 has not taken a serious shape among children till now, its impact can increase among them if there is a change in virus behavior or epidemiology dynamics, and said preparations are being strengthened to deal with any such situation.







"I think Zydus has already done the trials and they're waiting for the emergency authorisation. The Bharat Biotech's Covaxin trials should be over by August or September, and by that time we should get an approval. Pfizer vaccine has been already approved by the FDA (US regulator - Food and Drug Administration). Hopefully, by September, we should start vaccinating children, and that will be a big boost as far as breaking the chain of transmission is concerned," Dr Guleria said.