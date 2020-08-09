by Ramya Rachamanti on  September 8, 2020 at 2:36 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Vaccine Update: UK Likely to Have Vaccine by 2021
COVID-19 vaccine could get ready mostly by early 2021, says UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

In a statement on Monday, Hancock said it was "looking up" that the vaccine being developed by experts at the University of Oxford and pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca would be granted approval for use soon after trials in several countries, including the UK, the US and Brazil, Xinhua news agency reported.

His statement came at a time when countries, such as the UK, China, Russia and the US, are engaged in a race against time to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.


The manufacturing of doses was already starting, Hancock said, so that it could be "rolled out" across the country when given the all-clear.

A vaccine would be a game-changer in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, giving vital protection particularly to the elderly and other vulnerable people, though it could take many months to roll out across the population, said the newspaper.

The UK may also be facing difficult months this autumn and winter seasons because COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are expected to rise, though doctors have significantly improved care, raising hopes that the death rate will be far lower.

As of Tuesday, the UK has reported a total of 352,451 coronavirus cases, with 41,643 deaths.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake