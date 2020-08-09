COVID-19 Vaccine Update: UK Likely to Have Vaccine by 2021

The manufacturing of doses was already starting, Hancock said, so that it could be "rolled out" across the country when given the all-clear.A vaccine would be a game-changer in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, giving vital protection particularly to the elderly and other vulnerable people, though it could take many months to roll out across the population, said the newspaper.The UK may also be facing difficult months this autumn and winter seasons because COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are expected to rise, though doctors have significantly improved care, raising hopes that the death rate will be far lower.As of Tuesday, the UK has reported a total of 352,451 coronavirus cases, with 41,643 deaths.Source: IANS