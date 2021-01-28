by Angela Mohan on  January 28, 2021 at 2:42 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Vaccine to be Given to Pregnant, Breastfeeding People
Pregnant and breastfeeding people can receive COVID-19 vaccine, as per authors of a commentary in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).

They discuss how health care providers and patients can use a shared decision-making approach to weigh the risks and benefits to decide on the right action for the individual.

"Core principles of medical ethics hold that medical decisions or interventions should respect individuals' autonomy, be just, be beneficial (beneficence), and not cause harm (nonmaleficence)," writes Dr. Jonathan Zipursky, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and the University of Toronto, with coauthors.


"Excluding individuals who are pregnant or breastfeeding from accessing the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine limits autonomy and lacks consideration of individual factors."

Although data do not indicate whether the vaccines are safe in this group, there is no evidence to show there are risks to getting vaccinated if pregnant, breastfeeding or trying to conceive.

In the 23 participants in the Pfizer-BioNTech trial who conceived after vaccination, no adverse effects were observed. Animal trials also show no adverse effects.

Evidence exists, however, that pregnant individuals are at increased risk of severe COVID-19 and pregnancy complications, including preterm birth. As women are overrepresented in front-line health care and essential service jobs, the risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2 is elevated, and they should be offered protection from the virus.

"We argue that withholding the vaccine is ethically justified only if clear, substantial and imminent maternal or fetal harms are expected," the authors write.

The authors note that discussions between health care providers and patients about whether to be vaccinated will change as new evidence becomes available.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

NSAIDs May Be Used For COVID-19 Treatment
In later stage of COVID-19 infection, both antibody and inflammatory responses to SARS-CoV-2 can be reduced by using non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)- meloxicam.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
How and When to Stop Breastfeeding
If you want to stop breastfeeding, then here is your guide to doing it the right way. Find the answers to all your questions regarding weaning off breast milk, including when and how to do it!
READ MORE
Importance of BreastFeeding
From antibodies, to the exclusive nutrients, the benefits of breastfeeding are incalculable.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Nutrient Needs in Lactation
Inadequacies in a lactating mother’s diet influences both the quantity and quality of milk secreted, although the effect in quantity is more profound.
READ MORE
Switching Baby from Bottle to Cup
Find tips on how to switch toddler from bottles and sippy cups to adult cups and say bye-bye to bottle feeding.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Importance of BreastfeedingVaccination for ChildrenNutrient Needs in LactationTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedSwitching Baby from Bottle to CupHow and When to Stop BreastfeedingNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake