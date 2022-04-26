COVID-19 Vaccine Corbevax Gets EUA for Kids Aged 5-12 Years

Corbevax Vaccine For Children

Advertisement

"This is a great opportunity to get back to some level of normalcy in our continuing fight against the prevalent pandemic situation as Corbevax is the first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine in the country that addresses the vaccination needs of all age groups from 5 years and above," said Mahima Datla, Managing Director, Biological E.The company revealed that it has so far manufactured 30 crore doses of Corbevax and has already supplied nearly 10 crore doses to the government. Currently, over 3 crore doses of Corbevax have been administered in children between 12-15 years of age. With an approval for the 5-12 age group, this move will not only reduce the risks children face from the infectious disease, but it will also enable them to concentrate on their education and social development, which were severely impacted by the pandemic.Getting their kids vaccinated will also help ease parents' concerns while sending them to school, it added.Source: IANS