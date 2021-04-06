by Jayashree on  June 4, 2021 at 11:56 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose Controls Pandemic
COVID-19 vaccines are of different types help to develop immunity to corona virus approximately two weeks after vaccination with a supply of memory B-lymphocytes as well as T-lymphocytes that will remember how to fight that virus in the future.

According to new laboratory data from the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) UCLH Biomedical Research Centre, published as a Research letter in The Lancet investigates vaccine-induced antibody neutralising capacity against the newest variants of concern in healthy adults.

They analysed antibodies in the blood of 250 healthy people who received either one or two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, up to three months after their first dose and then compared concentrations of these neutralising antibodies between all variants.


Emma Wall, UCLH Infectious Diseases consultant and Senior Clinical Research Fellow for the Legacy study, said: "This virus will likely be around for some time to come, so we need to remain agile and vigilant. Our study is designed to be responsive to shifts in the pandemic so that we can quickly provide evidence on changing risk and protection.

The results of the study show that levels of neutralising antibodies in people who had been fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were more than five times lower against the new SARS-CoV-2 delta B.1.617.2 variant when compared to the original strain and the antibody levels decreasing with age against all variants.

This finding suggests to reduce the interval for second doses and provide booster dose to protect people with low immunity against these new variants so keeping track of these evolutionary changes is important to retain control over the pandemic and return to normalcy.



Source: Medindia

