Covid-19 Vaccine: An Expert Answers All Your Questions

‘Get vaccinated to reduce your risk from being infected with Covid-19 and death. Also, don't take any prescription drugs without confirming with your doctor, as it could be more harmful than the disease itself.’

There are 2 types of vaccines available at this time with different schedules. For Covaxin the recommended time between shots is 4-6 weeks while for Covishield it has been revised to 4-8 weeks. However there are studies showing safety and efficacy even up to 12 weeks On February 19, The Lancet published a study that said the efficacy of Covishield's two doses is 81.3 percent when administered 12 weeks apart, in comparison to an efficacy of 55.1 percent when administered less than six weeks apart.No, these are two different types of vaccines and should not be taken by the same individual. The second dose has to be of the same vaccine as firstYes, it is advisable to receive complete schedule of COVID vaccine irrespective of past history of infection with COVID-19. This will help in developing a strong immune response against the disease.As per MOHFW Infected individuals should defer vaccination for minimum 14 days after symptoms resolution. On the global front ,The CDC recommends a 90 day gap after testing positive.First reason could be a false negative report, health care experts estimate that about one-third of patients who are infected with the novel coronavirus and who are tested for it receive negative test results. The other reason in non vaccinated members is maybe they were previously infected with the new coronavirus (asymptomatic) and developed immunity against the infectionAbsolutely right. Majority of cases of COVID 19 are mild and can be managed easily in home quarantine and there is no need of hospitalization. Only high risk individuals especially those with comorbidities may require hospitalisation in mild diseasesA Big no- please don't take any prescription drugs without confirming with your doctor- it could be more harmful than the disease itself!As per CDC, a small number of pets worldwide, including cats and dogs, have been reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly after close contact with people with COVID-19. Based on the information available to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low. The virus that causes COVID-19 can spread from people to animals in some situations, mostly during close contact.There is no need to wait -- If you are experiencing symptoms, get tested right away.For Asymptomatic positive cases: Isolate for 10 days after the first positive testFor Symptomatic: Isolate for at least 10 days after symptom onset or until you have been fever free for at least 3 days, whichever is longer.Source: IANS