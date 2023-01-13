About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance Increased Worldwide

by Adeline Dorcas on January 13, 2023 at 3:42 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance Increased Worldwide

COVID-19 vaccine acceptance has increased all over the world. However, young people are hesitant about taking COVID-19 boosters.

The global acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines increased from 75.2 percent in 2021 to 79.1 percent in 2022, according to a survey in 23 countries (including India) that represent more than 60 percent of the world's population.

COVID-10 Vaccine Hesitancy Among Young People

The willingness of parents to vaccinate their children also rose slightly, from 67.6 percent in 2021 to 69.5 percent in 2022.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts


Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and focus on the facts related to COVID-19 vaccines.
Advertisement


However, vaccine acceptance decreased in eight countries and almost one in eight vaccinated respondents, particularly younger men and women, were hesitant about receiving a booster dose, according to the study published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Worryingly, almost one in eight (12.1 percent) vaccinated respondents were hesitant about booster doses. This hesitancy was higher among the younger age groups (18-29).
Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Linked to Heart Inflammation in Males

Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Linked to Heart Inflammation in Males


The incidence of mRNA vaccine-associated myopericarditis was higher in boys between 12 and 20 years after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Advertisement

Led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) andThe City University of New York's Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy, the study underlines a wide variability among countries and the need for tailored communication strategies in addressing vaccine hesitancy.

Why is COVID-19 Booster Dose Necessary

"The pandemic is not over, and authorities must urgently address vaccine hesitancy and resistance as part of their COVID-19 prevention and mitigation strategy," says Jeffrey V. Lazarus, Head of the Health Systems Research Group at ISGlobal.

The 23 highly-populated countries that were hit hard by the pandemic part of the study were Brazil, Canada, China, Ecuador, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Italy, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UK and the US.

The data reported here correspond to the third survey conducted between June and July 2022.

Of the 23,000 respondents, 79.1 percent were willing to accept vaccination. The finding represented an increase of 5.2 percent from June 2021.

However, eight countries observed increased hesitancy (from 1 percent in the UK to 21.1 percent in South Africa).

"We must remain vigilant in tracking these data, containing COVID-19 variants and addressing hesitancy, which may challenge future routine COVID-19 immunization programs," said Ayman El-Mohandes, senior author.

The survey also provides new information on COVID-19 treatments received.

Globally, ivermectin was taken with the same frequency as other approved medications, even though the WHO and other agencies do not recommend its use to prevent or treat COVID-19.

Also, almost 4 percent respondents reported paying less attention to new COVID-19 information than before and having less support for vaccine mandates.

"Our results show that public health strategies to enhance booster coverage will need to be more sophisticated and adaptable for each setting and target population," says Lazarus.

Source: IANS
Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine Works Against COVID-19 Variants

Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine Works Against COVID-19 Variants


Although India has approved intranasal COVID vaccines in recent months, the road to formulating successful intranasal vaccines is not an easy one.
Advertisement
Acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccines Increased Globally

Acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccines Increased Globally


How are people accepting the COVID-19 vaccine? The willingness to vaccinate has increased among highly populated countries.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause ...
COVID in Children

COVID in Children

Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and ...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times

How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times

Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being can help ...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake

Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake

COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with ...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips to manage ...
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate ...
Vaccination for Children

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, ...
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance Increased Worldwide Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests