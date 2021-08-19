COVID-19 Vaccination Makes No Difference for Delta Variant

The Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, that causes COVID-19 can infect vaccinated population, according to a new study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
The study noted that the prevalence of B.1.617.2 (Delta variant) shows no difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated groups but it reduces mortality among the former group.
The delta variant is the dominant circulating strain and one of the primary drivers for the second wave of SARS-CoV-2 in India. A variant that replicates better is likely to spread faster, independent of its ability to evade our immune response.
Studies have documented reduction in neutralization titres among Covishield and Covaxin recipients after infection with Delta variant. This might be the reason for the breakthrough infections observed in the fully vaccinated individuals.
The study, however, noted that the proportion of patients progressing to severe illness and mortality was lower in the vaccinated groups.
Therefore, non-pharmaceutical interventions must continue to slow down the transmission. The pace and scale of vaccination have to be increased to mitigate the further waves of the pandemic.
Source: Medindia