April 24, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Worldwide Cases Crossed 144.3mn Mark
Global COVID-19 caseload has topped 144.3 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 3.06 million.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 144,385,217 and 3,069,293, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 31,927,052 and 570,312, respectively, according to the CSSE.


In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 15,930,965 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,167,973), France (5,469,674), Russia (4,682,573), Turkey (4,501,382), the UK (4,413,834), Italy (3,920,945), Spain (3,456,886), Germany (3,238,127), Argentina (2,796,768), Poland (2,731,256), Colombia (2,720,619), Iran (2,335,905) and Mexico (2,319,596), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 383,502 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (214,079), India (184,657), the UK (127,597), Italy (118,357), Russia (105,328), France (102,323), Germany (81,030), Spain (77,496), Colombia (70,026), Iran (68,366), Poland (64,168), Argentina (60,620), Peru (58,604) and South Africa (53,995).



Source: IANS

