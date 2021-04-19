COVID-19 Update: Worldwide Caseload Tops 141.1million

COVID-19 cases reached 141.1 million mark globally and the number of deaths have raised to more than 3.01 million.



In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 141,113,721 and 3,017,412, respectively.

‘The US remains the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths and India follows in the second place.’

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 373,335 fatalities.



Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (212,339), India (177,150), the UK (127,518), Italy (116,927), Russia (103,834), France (100,892), Germany (79,979), Spain (76,981), Colombia (68,328), Iran (66,732), Poland (62,032), Argentina (59,228), Peru (56,797) and South Africa (53,736).







