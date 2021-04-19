by Angela Mohan on  April 19, 2021 at 12:00 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Update: Worldwide Caseload Tops 141.1million
COVID-19 cases reached 141.1 million mark globally and the number of deaths have raised to more than 3.01 million.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 141,113,721 and 3,017,412, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 31,668,532 and 567,217, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 14,788,109 cases.


The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (13,943,071), France (5,350,520), Russia (4,649,044), the UK (4,403,060), Turkey (4,268,447), Italy (3,870,131), Spain (3,407,283), Germany (3,155,522), Argentina (2,694,014), Poland (2,688,025), Colombia (2,652,947), Mexico (2,305,602) and Iran (2,237,089), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 373,335 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (212,339), India (177,150), the UK (127,518), Italy (116,927), Russia (103,834), France (100,892), Germany (79,979), Spain (76,981), Colombia (68,328), Iran (66,732), Poland (62,032), Argentina (59,228), Peru (56,797) and South Africa (53,736).



Source: IANS

