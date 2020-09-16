COVID-19 Update: ICMR DG Says India Didn't Witness Peak

83,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total case tally past 49 lakh. Overall COVID tally stands at 49,30,237 and 9,90,061 of them are active cases. As far as the vaccine is concerned, Cadila and Bharat Biotech have completed Phase-1 and Serum Institute of India's "wants to start the Phase-3 trial, which will commence after the clearance is given by the DCGI," the ICMR chief said.
Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who was also at the press conference, said no one has presently applied for the emergency authorization of the vaccine. Emergency authorization is not only for vaccines but for drugs, with an existing provision in the Drugs and Cosmetic Act for this. It is an accelerated process which permits the regulator to grant permission which is distinct from regular marketing authorization.
About the Sputnik vaccine, Bhushan said: "Russia has a good history of vaccine manufacturing and hence, we assume that this vaccine is also good. There is a dialogue going on between the high-level committee of the governments of India and Russia. We are trying to work out its mechanism."
Earlier, NITI Aayog member, Dr. V.K. Paul had said that the Russian government has sought India's help in manufacturing the Sputnik V vaccine and also to conduct Phase-3 trials or bridging studies in the country.
