COVID-19 Update: ICMR DG Says India Didn't Witness Peak

India didn't record much COVID-19 deaths and did not witness a huge peak, says ICMR DG. The comments came against the backdrop of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Randeep Guleria's statement that India is witnessing a second wave of coronavirus in few areas.



"During the peak in Europe and the US, there were huge numbers of mortalities. We took learning from that and were able to distribute the curve in such a way that we did not have those deaths. This was attributed to the lockdown. We were able to distribute the curve and did not have a huge peak at all," said Bhargava, at a press conference, on being asked about the second wave.



83,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total case tally past 49 lakh. Overall COVID tally stands at 49,30,237 and 9,90,061 of them are active cases. As far as the vaccine is concerned, Cadila and Bharat Biotech have completed Phase-1 and Serum Institute of India's "wants to start the Phase-3 trial, which will commence after the clearance is given by the DCGI," the ICMR chief said.



‘COVID-19 curve is distributed in such a way that India did not have many deaths, due to lockdown.’

About the Sputnik vaccine, Bhushan said: "Russia has a good history of vaccine manufacturing and hence, we assume that this vaccine is also good. There is a dialogue going on between the high-level committee of the governments of India and Russia. We are trying to work out its mechanism."



Earlier, NITI Aayog member, Dr. V.K. Paul had said that the Russian government has sought India's help in manufacturing the Sputnik V vaccine and also to conduct Phase-3 trials or bridging studies in the country.







