COVID-19 Update: Cases in India Crossed 23,000

The number of cases has also increased in Bihar. A total of 153 cases have been reported here out of which 46 have been discharged while 2 have died. There were 27 cases in Chandigarh and 14 of these have been discharged. In Chhattisgarh, 36 cases have been reported and 28 of them have been cured and discharged.In Delhi, the number of covid patients is constantly increasing. According to the Ministry, 2,376 people have been found coronavirus infected with 808 discharged from the hospital. The death toll here is 50.Interestingly, Goa still remains the Corona Free State of the country where seven people who were found to have contracted the virus have been discharged from the hospital.Gujarat has also witnessed an increase in the cases. A total of 2,624 people are said to be suffering here, of which 258 people have been discharged while 112 lost their lives.There are 272 coronavirus cases in Haryana, of which 156 have been discharged, while three have died. The number of people suffering from the disease has increased to 40 in Himachal, where 18 were discharged and one has died. The figure has reached 427 in Jammu and Kashmir with 92 discharged from the hospital and five deaths. In Jharkhand, the number of victims remains 53, while three people have died.In Karnataka, 445 people are reported to be suffering from the virus, out of which 145 have been discharged from hospital after treatment and 17 have died. A total of 447 cases have been reported in Kerala with 324 were discharged and three deaths. There were 18 cases in Ladakh and 14 have been discharged.According to the Ministry of Health in Madhya Pradesh, the number of corona victims has increased rapidly. According to the Ministry's report released, 1,699 people have been reported to be suffering from this virus till Friday morning, out of which 203 have been discharged from the hospital while 83 have died.Maharashtra still remains at the top of the Covid chart in the country with 6,430 people reporting positive for the virus, of whom 840 have been discharged from the hospital, while so far 283 have died.Only two cases were reported in Manipur, 12 in Meghalaya, one in Mizoram. Out of 90 infected people in Odisha, 33 have been discharged and one death was reported. Only 7 cases have been reported in Puducherry, out of which three have been discharged.As of Friday morning, 277 corona-infected people are reported to have been discharged in Punjab, 16 have died. In Rajasthan covid figure has reached 1,964 so far, out of which 230 people have been discharged from the hospital and 27 have died.In Tamil Nadu, 1,683 people suffer from the virus. A total of 752 people have been discharged from the hospital while 20 have died. The figure has reached 960 in Telangana with 197 discharged and 24 deaths.Only two cases have been reported in Tripura. In Uttarakhand, 24 of 47 cases have been discharged. So far, 1,510 people have been reported to be suffering from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, of which 206 people have been discharged from hospital after treatment while 24 have died. Till Friday morning, 514 cases were reported in West Bengal with 103 discharged and 15 deaths.Source: IANS