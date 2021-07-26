COVID-19 Triggers New Diabetic Wave

‘A recent study suggests that COVID-19 may bring about a wave of newly diagnosed diabetes among people.’

Compared to patients with no signs of glucose abnormalities, hyperglycemic patients had worse clinical concerns such as longer hospitalization, worse clinical symptoms, a higher need of oxygen, a higher need of ventilation, and increased need of intensive care treatment."Basically, the hormonal profile suggests that the endocrine pancreatic function is abnormal in those patients with COVID-19 and it persists long after recovery", said lead author of the study, Paolo Fiorina, from the Division of Nephrology at the hospital.Hyperglycemic patients also had severe abnormalities in the number of inflammatory cytokines, including IL-6 and others.While these abnormalities declined over time in some patients, other issues like higher post-prandial (after eating) glucose levels and abnormal pancreatic hormones remained in the post COVID-19 period.This study is the first one to point out the importance of evaluating pancreatic function in patients hospitalized for COVID-19 while in the hospital and over the long term.Source: Medindia