COVID-19 Transmission Rates on Trains

The 'attack rate' for each seat - the number of passengers in a given seat diagnosed with COVID-19, divided by the total number of passengers travelling in the same seat - increased by 0.15 percent for every hour that a person traveled with an index patient. For those in adjacent seats, this rate of increase was higher at 1.3 percent per hour.Interestingly, the researchers found that only 0.075 percent of people who used a seat previously occupied by an index patient went on to contract the disease.Details are published in the journalThe WorldPop team, experts in population mapping, used sophisticated modelling to analyse anonymized itinerary and infection data relating to train passengers on China's high-speed G train network.This included those who had COVID-19 at the time of travel and their close contacts (who showed symptoms within 14 days of travel). The data, covering a period between 19 December 2019 and 6 March 2020, included 2,334 index patients and 72,093 close contacts. Their travel times ranged from between less than an hour to eight hours.Lead investigator, Dr Shengjie Lai, comments:The researchers conclude that given the attack rates estimated for passengers in the same row as an index patient, a safe social distance of more than one metre is required for one hour spent travelling together. After two hours of contact, they consider a distance of less than 2.5 metres may be insufficient to prevent transmission.Director of WorldPop, Professor Andy Tatem adds:Source: Newswise