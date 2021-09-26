COVID-19 Transmission Among Women Exposed To Domestic Abuse Or Violence Revealed

Advertisement

This finding was more pronounced when examining only those women who had recorded domestic abuse in the one-year proceeding to the start of the pandemic.First author Dr Joht Singh Chandan, NIHR Clinical Lecturer in Public Health at the University of Birmingham, explained: "Public health measures, such as restrictions on movement to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection have increased rates of violence against women".Consequently, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries have implemented policies to allow the free movement of domestic violence and abuse survivors in an attempt to minimize their exposure to abusive environments and to facilitate access to support.Although these policies are well received,These include behaviors such as preventing access to health care services or treatment and threatening or enacting purposeful exposure to COVID-19 within the household.This situation was further compounded by the fact that domestic violence and abuse survivors also have an increased prevalence of co-morbidities such as type 2 diabetes or cardiovascular disease, which can make them more at risk of COVID-19.This new study findings also demonstrate that despite accounting for known risk factors, individuals exposed to domestic violence or abuse were at an increased risk of suspected or confirmed COVID-19.Based on these findings, researchers recommend that countries globally adopt the evidence-based recommendations to increase vaccination rates in vulnerable groups - focused on reducing physical barriers to vaccine access.Apart from that, setting up pop-up clinics in the community to minimize the need to travel for abuse survivors, and creating clinics within domestic violence shelters should be considered.Source: Medindia