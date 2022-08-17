COVID-19: Third Vaccine Dose Protects Dialysis Patients

Third COVID-19 mRNA vaccine dose could protect dialysis patients against SARS-CoV-2 infection during the Omicron-dominant period, reveals a recent study published in JASN.



A patient's response to vaccination or prior infection—as measured by circulating anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels—was also an important predictor for subsequent risk of infection.



Role Of Antibody Responses and Vaccine Doses

In the study of randomly-selected patients receiving dialysis in the United States, a team led by Shuchi Anand, MD, MS, Pablo Garcia, MD, MS, and Maria Montez Rath, PhD (Stanford University School of Medicine) followed patients' monthly anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels and ascertained COVID-19 infection during the Omicron- dominant period of December 25, 2021 to January 31, 2022 using electronic health records.