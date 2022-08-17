About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID-19: Third Vaccine Dose Protects Dialysis Patients

by Hannah Joy on August 17, 2022 at 5:18 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID-19: Third Vaccine Dose Protects Dialysis Patients

Third COVID-19 mRNA vaccine dose could protect dialysis patients against SARS-CoV-2 infection during the Omicron-dominant period, reveals a recent study published in JASN.

A patient's response to vaccination or prior infection—as measured by circulating anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels—was also an important predictor for subsequent risk of infection.

Role Of Antibody Responses and Vaccine Doses

In the study of randomly-selected patients receiving dialysis in the United States, a team led by Shuchi Anand, MD, MS, Pablo Garcia, MD, MS, and Maria Montez Rath, PhD (Stanford University School of Medicine) followed patients' monthly anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels and ascertained COVID-19 infection during the Omicron- dominant period of December 25, 2021 to January 31, 2022 using electronic health records.

Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic

Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic


It is normal to feel sad or stressed during a crisis or pandemic. Here are tops ways to cope with stress and anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement


Among 3,576 patients receiving dialysis, 901 (25%) received a third mRNA vaccine dose as of December 1, 2022, and early antibody responses to third doses were robust. During the Omicron-dominant period, SARS-CoV-2 infection was documented in 340 (7%) patients.

The risk for infection was doubled among patients without vaccination and nearly 1.5-fold higher with 1-2 doses compared with 3 doses. Irrespective of vaccine doses, the risk for infection was at least 2-fold higher among patients with low circulating levels of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.
How to Manage Quarantine Weight Gain?

How to Manage Quarantine Weight Gain?


Quarantine weight gain is an issue many are battling today, the causes could be quite a few, but what can you do to manage weight gain during the COVID-19 pandemic? Read on to know more about how to reduce and manage your weight gain during the pandemic.
Advertisement

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, and it is clear that COVID-19 will become an endemic infection—that is, an infection that circulates at regular intervals in our community. In such a situation, it is critical to devise strategies that protect the most medically vulnerable persons with appropriate vaccine doses or additional preventive measures (such as monoclonal antibodies), and early treatments," said Dr. Anand.

"Measuring a person's circulating antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 virus may help us identify the highest risk persons eligible for enhanced protection among patients on dialysis, and other immunocompromised or frail populations."



Source: Eurekalert
Dialysis

Dialysis


Dialysis is an artificial process for removing excess water and waste from the blood. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are the types of dialysis.
Advertisement

Peritonitis

Peritonitis


Peritonitis, an inflammation of the peritoneum, is caused due to a bacterial or fungal infection that results mostly from rupture of an abdominal viscus.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
View all
Recommended Reading
Acute Renal FailureAcute Renal Failure
Kidney Failure due to Melamine ToxicityKidney Failure due to Melamine Toxicity
Top 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedTop 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Vaccination for ChildrenVaccination for Children
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Acute Renal Failure Dialysis Vaccination for Children Kidney Failure due to Melamine Toxicity Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked 

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator Find a Hospital A-Z Drug Brands in India Color Blindness Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Find a Doctor Diaphragmatic Hernia Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Blood - Sugar Chart The Essence of Yoga
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close