COVID-19: Third Case Reported in Bengal

State Health department sources said her family members have been asked to remain in home quarantine.
‘Personal hygiene habits such as washing hands often with soap, wearing face mask, eating well-cooked foods and staying away from crowed places can keep deadly coronavirus away. ’
According to the woman's family, she was in home isolation since returning from Scotland.
However, she developed a cough and fever and was admitted to ID Hospital on Thursday.
Her samples were sent to the virology laboratory of National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) here on Friday. The test reports confirmed she was afflicted with Novel Coronavirus.
Earlier, two males - a teenager and a youth - who came back from United Kingdom recently, tested positive for the disease. They are both admitted at ID Hospital and stated to be stable. Both are residents of South Kolkata.
Source: IANS