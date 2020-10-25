COVID-19 Test Positivity Rates Trend Slightly Higher in New York

‘New York COVID-19 test positivity rate excluding the "micro-cluster" areas was 1.13 per cent, up from 0.98%.’

However, it had the third lowest positivity rate of Covid-19 test among all US states, according to the seven-day rolling average updated on October 19 by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.Once the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in the US, New York state has reported more than 499,000 Covid-19 cases, of which New York City accounted for over 263,000.As of Sunday, the US continued as the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,571,943 and 224,771, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.Source: IANS