April 21, 2020
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Tally Rises to 1520
Forty-three new coronovirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,520, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said on Monday.

While condemning the people who protested against the burial of a doctor who died due to Covid-19, Vijayabaskar was also critical of DMK President M.K. Stalin, saying it is not the time to do politics.

Speaking to reporters here, Vijayabaskar said 43 persons tested positive out of 6,109 samples tested, which is a good sign showing that there is no community spread of coronavirus.


He said the tests are being done on a focused manner looking at the possibility of a person who might have the chance of getting infected.

Vijayabaskar said 46 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the total number of cured persons in the state to 457.

He also said that two persons have died over the past 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 death toll in the state to 17.

According to the Health Minister, Pudukottai has recorded its first Covid-19 case as the relative of a person who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month has tested positive for coronavirus.

Condemning the protest by people against the burial of a doctor, Vijayabaskar said an official group has been formed with representatives from the police and other departments so that such incidents do not occur again.

He said the bodies of Covid-19 victims are properly packed and disinfectants are sprayed and there is no possibility of coronavirus spread, whether the body is buried or burnt.

On the price of rapid testing kits procured from a Chinese company, Vijayabaskar said the state bought them at the price fixed by the Central government and from the company approved by the Centre.

Vijayabaskar said Andhra Pradesh has bought rapid testing kits at a price higher than that of Tamil Nadu, but the opposition there has welcomed the decision to purchase the test kits.

He also added that Chhattisgarh, which has ordered rapid testing kits at a price lower than that of Tamil Nadu, is yet to receive them.

Referring to the demand of Stalin to provide Rs1 crore compensation to the family members of Covidf-19 victims, Vijayabaskar wondered whether saving a life was important or providing compensation.

He said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami had stated that each life was important and must be saved.

He also said the state will soon introduce another kind of test to find out infection of coronavirus. The test result will be known in about 60 minutes.



