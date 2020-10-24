COVID-19 Tally in India Crosses 78 Lakh Mark

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 53,370 new infections and 650 deaths taking the total COVID-19 tally to 78,14,682, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.



While the recovery rate stands at 89.53 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.51 per cent, the ministry data said.

‘COVID-19 in India: Out of the total coronavirus cases, 6,80,680 are currently active, 70,16,046 have been discharged, while 1,17,956 lost the battle against the pandemic.’





Source: IANS According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 12,69,479 sample tests in a single day on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,13,82,564.Source: IANS

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,25,197 cases, including 42,831 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.