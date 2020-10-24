by Colleen Fleiss on  October 24, 2020 at 9:38 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Tally in India Crosses 78 Lakh Mark
In the last 24 hours, India has reported 53,370 new infections and 650 deaths taking the total COVID-19 tally to 78,14,682, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

While the recovery rate stands at 89.53 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.51 per cent, the ministry data said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,25,197 cases, including 42,831 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.


According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 12,69,479 sample tests in a single day on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,13,82,564.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in France: Coronavirus Cases Top 1 Million
France has become the second country in Europe to pass 1 million coronavirus cases, said health officials.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Lockdown Decreased Mental Health, Sleep, Exercise
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that COVID-19 lockdown dramatically modified our personal habits, reduced mental health, sleep, and exercise.
READ MORE
Aspirin Use Reduces Heart Disease Complications, Improves Survival in COVID-19 Patients
Low-dose aspirin intake by hospitalized COVID-19 patients can reduce the risk of cardiovascular complications and death, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake