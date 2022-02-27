About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
COVID-19-Related Discrimination High Among Racial Minorities in the US

by Karishma Abhishek on February 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM
COVID-related discrimination is revealed to be experienced more among the racial minorities in the US as per a study published in the American Journal of Public Health.

In the study, researchers measured the prevalence of COVID-19-related discrimination in all major racial and ethnic groups in the US.

They also analyzed the impact of other social and demographic factors on COVID-19-related discrimination, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Researchers at the US National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, part of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), collected information from 5,500 American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, African American, Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander, Latino, white, and multiracial adults.
A total of 22.1 percent of the participants reported experiencing discriminatory behaviors, and 42.7 percent reported that people acted afraid of them, according to the study.

All racial minorities were more likely than white adults to experience COVID-19-related discrimination, with Asian and American Indian adults being most likely to experience such discrimination, according to the study.

Limited English proficiency, lower education, lower income, and residing in a big city or the East South Central census division also increased the prevalence of discrimination.

The pandemic has exacerbated preexisting resentment against racial minorities and marginalized communities, said the study.

"The study showcases the need for careful and responsible public health messaging during public health crises to help prevent and address discrimination against groups that have been marginalised," said a release of the NIH on Thursday.

Source: IANS
Childhood Cancer: Ranks Fourth Out of Top Seven Cancers in India
Gut Bacteria may Forecast the Onset of Type 2 Diabetes
Irrational Thinking Patterns in Depression and Anxiety
Ethnic and Racial Minorities More Prone to have Diabetes at Lower Weights
Racial Minorities with Psoriasis are less likely to visit Dermatologist
Asian Domestic Violence Victims Hesitate to Seek Help
