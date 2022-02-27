COVID-19-Related Discrimination High Among Racial Minorities in the US

Advertisement

Researchers at the US National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, part of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), collected information from 5,500 American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, African American, Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander, Latino, white, and multiracial adults.A total of 22.1 percent of the participants reported experiencing discriminatory behaviors, and 42.7 percent reported that people acted afraid of them, according to the study.Allwith Asian and American Indian adults being most likely to experience such discrimination, according to the study.Limited English proficiency, lower education, lower income, and residing in a big city or the East South Central census division also increased the prevalence of discrimination.The pandemic has exacerbated preexisting resentment against racial minorities and marginalized communities, said the study.said a release of the NIH on Thursday.Source: IANS