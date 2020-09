Karnataka registered nearly 9,319 more COVID-19 positive cases. The state's tally surpassed 3.98 lakh, even as recoveries outnumbered infections in the past 24 hours, reports an official.



Bengaluru remains to be the ground zero of the pandemic, reporting around 2,824 more infections, even as the city tally increased to 1.47 lakh, out of which 39,725 are active.



Active cases declined from 41,479 to 39,725 in the city in the past one day.



‘Mysuru accounted for 686 COVID-19 infections. ’









