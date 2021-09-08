COVID-19 Promotes Sleep Time for Babies

Global transition of work from home during the pandemic lockdowns has contributed to positive outcomes for babies' sleep. Pediatric sleep shows that babies get more sleep time with lesser daytime drowsiness for parents.



However, the pandemic also has the other flipside showing some negative consequences for families and young infants as per a study at Flinders University. The study included 1,518 US infants aged 1-18 months to measure the outcomes of lockdown among the US population.

‘Global transition of work from home during the pandemic lockdowns has contributed to increased sleep among the babies with reduced daytime drowsiness among their parents. Extending these work from home conditions to post-pandemic times may help improve the well-being of these populations. ’

Sleep and Lockdown



It was found that although work from home increases the night-time sleep duration by 40 mins per night among the infants, it simultaneously also allowed for additional 18 mins of screen time per day (older infants).



Among the parents, despite the reduction in daytime sleepiness, a mild increase in depressive symptoms was encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study thereby highlights the need to raise awareness to reduce infant screen-time and the daytime stresses on the mental health of parents.



"Applying harm reduction strategies, such as encouraging parents to choose adequate digital media content, incorporate movement while using screens, and prioritise screen-free times may be an appropriate pragmatic approach. Similarly, effective measures to access psychological support and treatment programs could help mitigate the effects of living restrictions on parents' depressive symptoms - particularly in the event of further COVID-19 waves, or future pandemics," says Dr. Michal Kahn, Research Fellow, Flinders University College of Education, Psychology and Social Work.



Proper strategies against the study report substantial benefits of lockdown on infants' and parents' sleep. Thus extending some of these conditions to post-pandemic times like allowing parents to work from home may help improve the well-being of these populations.



The team used cutting-edge auto video-somnography technology to collect objective sleep metrics and online questionnaires for the parents. The data on infant's sleep and digital media screen exposure habits in late 2019 were then compared to those in November-December 2020.