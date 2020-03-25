by Colleen Fleiss on  March 25, 2020 at 2:08 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach 101 in Maharashtra
In Maharashtra the total number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 101 as four new cases were reported since Monday night, officials said.

The new cases include three from Pune and one from Satara. They include people with travel history to Peru, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

So far, three COVID-19 patients have died in Maharashtra, including a 68-year-old Fillipino and two other men, both aged 63.


COVID-19

The start of the year 2020 has seen outbreak of a new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). In early December 2019, a number of pneumonia cases were reported in individuals exposed to a seafood and animal wholesale market in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province, China. Soon this new virus strain that was not reported in humans previously, was discovered to be the cause of the outbreak and worse was that the pneumonia could turn fatal.

Within a month of the outbreak on 30 January the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the 2019-nCoV outbreak a global emergency.World Health Organization reported that on 3rd Feb 2020 around 17391 people had been infected with 361 deaths reported. One needs to understand that the current strain of the virus is fatal only for people who have an underlying chronic illness such as asthma or who are otherwise immuno-compromised for any reason.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Coronavirus Outbreak: 5 Ways to Keep Your Hands from Drying and Cracking
Hand hygiene is the most important thing right now due to coronavirus outbreak. Frequent washing can make your skin dry and cracked. Here are five tips that help keep your hands from drying and cracking.
READ MORE
Fight against COVID-19: Disinfect Your Home Regularly to Keep Coronavirus at Bay
Are you planning for work from home until COVID-19 outbreak calms down? Well, watch out, even your home can thrive deadly coronavirus. So, make sure to regularly clean and disinfect your household surfaces with diluted bleach solution or alcohol to ...
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake