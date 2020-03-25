COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach 101 in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra the total number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 101 as four new cases were reported since Monday night, officials said.



The new cases include three from Pune and one from Satara. They include people with travel history to Peru, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

‘Eating wise and mindfully while social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic can keep you active all day. ’

COVID-19



The start of the year 2020 has seen outbreak of a new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). In early December 2019, a number of pneumonia cases were reported in individuals exposed to a seafood and animal wholesale market in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province, China. Soon this new virus strain that was not reported in humans previously, was discovered to be the cause of the outbreak and worse was that the pneumonia could turn fatal.



Within a month of the outbreak on 30 January the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the 2019-nCoV outbreak a global emergency.World Health Organization reported that on 3rd Feb 2020 around 17391 people had been infected with 361 deaths reported. One needs to understand that the current strain of the virus is fatal only for people who have an underlying chronic illness such as asthma or who are otherwise immuno-compromised for any reason.



So far, three COVID-19 patients have died in Maharashtra, including a 68-year-old Fillipino and two other men, both aged 63.