About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID-19 Pneumonia May Up Dementia Risk

by Hannah Joy on April 20, 2022 at 8:54 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID-19 Pneumonia May Up Dementia Risk

Covid-19 patients who were hospitalized with pneumonia were found to be at a higher risk of developing dementia, reveals a new study from the University of Missouri School of Medicine and MU Health Care.

A team of MU researchers pulled Cerner Real World Data from 1.4 billion medical encounters prior to July 31, 2021. They selected patients hospitalized with pneumonia for more than 24 hours.

Advertisement


Among 10,403 patients with COVID-19 pneumonia, 312 (3%) developed new onset dementia after recovering, compared to 263 (2.5%) of the 10,403 patients with other types of pneumonia diagnosed with dementia.

"The risk of new-onset dementia was more common in COVID-19 pneumonia patients over the age of 70 in our study," said lead researcher Adnan I. Qureshi, MD, a professor of clinical neurology at the MU School of Medicine.
Advertisement

"The type of dementia seen in survivors of COVID-19 infection mainly affects memory, ability to perform everyday tasks and self-regulation. Language and awareness of time and location remained relatively preserved."

The median time interval between infection and dementia diagnosis was 182 days for COVID-19 patients.

The study only included new-onset dementia associated with hospital admission during a short follow-up period.

Qureshi said further study over longer periods of time would provide a more complete picture and may help to determine the underlying reasons why COVID-19 pneumonia might increase dementia risk.

"The findings suggest a role for screening for cognitive deficits among COVID-19 survivors," Qureshi said.

"If there is evidence of impairment during screening and if the patient continues to report cognitive symptoms, a referral for comprehensive assessment may be necessary."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Alzheimers Disease Hib Vaccine Pneumonia Q Fever Silicosis Respiratory Distress Syndrome Cough Symptom Evaluation Legionnaires’ disease Dementia Vascular Dementia 

Recommended Reading
Lung Damage may Persist Long After COVID-19 Pneumonia: Study
Lung Damage may Persist Long After COVID-19 Pneumonia: Study
Some individuals recovering from COVID-19 pneumonia have CT proof of lung damage that persists a ......
Repurposed Drug may Not Improve COVID-19 Pneumonia
Repurposed Drug may Not Improve COVID-19 Pneumonia
Tocilizumab, a monoclonal antibody treatment, may not reduce ventilator use and shorten hospital ......
Immediate Need for ICU Care for Severe COVID-19 Pneumonia: Study
Immediate Need for ICU Care for Severe COVID-19 Pneumonia: Study
Patients admitted to ICU due to severe COVID-19 pneumonia lived longer than those who did not gain ....
Why COVID-19 Pneumonia Lasts Longer?
Why COVID-19 Pneumonia Lasts Longer?
COVID-19 pneumonia spreads like multiple wildfires, leaving destroyed lung tissue in its wake and .....
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and mak...
Cough Symptom Evaluation
Cough Symptom Evaluation
Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chroni...
Dementia
Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is ...
Hib Vaccine
Hib Vaccine
The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused b...
Legionnaires’ disease
Legionnaires’ disease
Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by a type of bacteria. The infection is l...
Pneumonia
Pneumonia
Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by a bacteria or a virus. It causes inflammation of...
Q Fever
Q Fever
Q Fever takes its origin from word “query” and is caused by bacteria Coxiella burnetii that infects ...
Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Respiratory Distress Syndrome
ARDS is a lung condition where the patient suffers from sudden breathlessness, low blood oxygen leve...
Silicosis
Silicosis
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterise...
Vascular Dementia
Vascular Dementia
Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still l...

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Indian Medical Journals Blood Donation - Recipients Noscaphene (Noscapine) Vent Forte (Theophylline) Hearing Loss Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Drug Interaction Checker How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Drug - Food Interactions

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE