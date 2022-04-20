COVID-19 Pneumonia May Up Dementia Risk

Advertisement

"The risk of new-onset dementia was more common in COVID-19 pneumonia patients over the age of 70 in our study," said lead researcher Adnan I. Qureshi, MD, a professor of clinical neurology at the MU School of Medicine."The type of dementia seen in survivors of COVID-19 infection mainly affects memory, ability to perform everyday tasks and self-regulation. Language and awareness of time and location remained relatively preserved."The median time interval between infection and dementia diagnosis was 182 days for COVID-19 patients.The study only included new-onset dementia associated with hospital admission during a short follow-up period.Qureshi said further study over longer periods of time would provide a more complete picture and may help to determine the underlying reasons why COVID-19 pneumonia might increase dementia risk."The findings suggest a role for screening for cognitive deficits among COVID-19 survivors," Qureshi said."If there is evidence of impairment during screening and if the patient continues to report cognitive symptoms, a referral for comprehensive assessment may be necessary."Source: Eurekalert