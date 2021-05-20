by Karishma Abhishek on  May 20, 2021 at 11:50 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Plays a Strong Role in Hormonal Disruptions
SARS-Cov-2 infection is known to be stongly involved with the endocrine system (regulates body hormones) that evidence of an "endocrine phenotype" of COVID-19 has emerged, as per a statement by the European Society of Endocrinology (ESE) published in the journal Endocrine.

Consistent evidence found since the emergence of the pandemic, links across a variety of endocrine conditions with COVID-19.

"The evidence is clear. The effect on hormones cannot be ignored in the context of COVID-19. We need to be aware of the endocrine consequences of COVID-19 for patients with a known endocrine condition such as diabetes, obesity or adrenal insufficiency, but also for people without a known condition. Vitamin D insufficiency for example is very common, and the knowledge that this condition has emerged frequently in the hospitalized COVID-19 population and may negatively impact outcomes should not be taken lightly", says Dr. Manel Puig from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona in Spain and first author on the statement.


The team looked at the available evidence concerning COVID-19 across several endocrine conditions and related factors: diabetes, obesity, nutrition, hypocalcemia, vitamin D insufficiency, vertebral fractures, adrenal insufficiency, as well as pituitary/thyroid issues and sex hormones.

Endocrinal Manifestations in COVID-19

One of the most frequent comorbidities associated with severity and mortality of COVID-19 is type 1 or type 2 diabetes. It has consistently increased during the year of pandemic - and evidence is emerging that a bidirectional relationship between diabetes and COVID-19 may exist, both in terms of worsening existing conditions and new onset of diabetes.

Obesity follows similar trends as it increases susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 and the risk for COVID-19 adverse outcomes. They posit that nutritional management is important both for patients with obesity or undernourishment to limit their increased susceptibility and severity of infection.

Vitamin D, calcium, and bone are other areas showing a growing body of evidence that better monitoring and solutions for patients are needed in the context of COVID-19. However, concerning vaccination COVID-19 vaccination is not reported to be handled differently in patients with stable endocrine diseases.

But patients with adrenal insufficiency (also called Addison's disease) may need adjusted glucocorticoid treatment to address side effects such as fever. The data thereby present a decalogue for the important role of endocrinologists in treating patients with endocrine & metabolic conditions concerning COVID-19 and other global health issues.

Source: Medindia

