COVID-19: Photodynamic Therapy Efficient in Combating Secondary Infections

CEPOF is a Research, Innovation and Dissemination Center (RIDC ) supported by São Paulo Research Foundation - FAPESP and hosted by the University of São Paulo (USP) in São Carlos.Bagnato said.Photodynamic therapy cannot be used to attack the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 directly since it does not eliminate harmful microorganisms present in the bloodstream (only in the airways). However, researchers stress the importance of developing techniques to combat COVID-19 co-infections caused by bacteria and other viruses, avoid the need for intensive medical care, and minimize transmission of the disease to other people.CEPOF has conducted several studies on the use of photodynamic therapy to treat pneumonia, skin cancer, and other diseases.Bagnato said.The study will be conducted by CEPOF in partnership with researchers at the University of Toronto in Canada.Bagnato said.In the journal, the researchers note thatand that photodynamic therapyand hence their proliferation.Source: Eurekalert