COVID-19 Patients Show Gastrointestinal Symptoms

Multivariate research approaches across the globe are slowly untangling the masked strings of COVID-19. Among various manifestations, gastrointestinal symptoms remain a common presentation in COVID-19 patients.



A recent review study at University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry has revealed that about 1 in 5 patients with COVID-19 (approximately 18%) may exclusively show gastrointestinal symptoms like loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and generalized abdominal pain. The study analysis was published in the journal Abdominal Radiology.

‘Nearly 20% of COVID-19 patients exclusively present gastrointestinal symptoms. The study findings shed light on the possibilities of radiological signs like the inflammation of the small and large bowel, air within the bowel wall (pneumatosis), and bowel perforation (pneumoperitoneum) as predictors of COVID-19 infection. Hence the abdominal radiologists need to remain cautious while imaging patients during the pandemic.’

"It could be from a variety of potential causes. But one of those potential causes is infection from the virus, and in an environment where COVID-19 is very prevalent, it's something to consider and potentially raise as a possibility to the referring physician." , said Mitch Wilson, a radiologist and clinical lecturer in the University of Alberta's Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry.



Source: Medindia , said Mitch Wilson, a radiologist and clinical lecturer in the University of Alberta's Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry.Source: Medindia

The review analyzed 36 studies published through July 15 and demonstrated that 16 percent of COVID-19 cases may only present with gastrointestinal symptoms. Other rare radiological signs predictive of COVID-19 infection involved inflammation of the small and large bowel, the air within the bowel wall (pneumatosis), and bowel perforation (pneumoperitoneum). This recommended the need for abdominal radiologists to remain cautious while imaging patients during the pandemic.