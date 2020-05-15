by Iswarya on  May 15, 2020 at 10:44 AM Respiratory Disease News
COVID-19 Pandemic Shouldn't Make Us Forget Other Major Diseases
Several Researchers, politicians and funding bodies across the globe find themselves in front of a unique situation: The mounting pressure to accelerate and enhance efforts to stop the COVID-19 pandemic while handling the growing threat from all other diseases threatening our society, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Cell.

The world is currently facing a global pandemic without precedence. Looking at how leading research organizations and scientists across all disciplines are actively redeploying efforts to help identify and implement the solution is encouraging and exciting to observe, the authors of the commentary said.

"This does not mean, however, that we may lose sight of the challenges we are already facing and which are responsible for threatening the lives and quality of lives of billions of people. Delaying or putting at risk decades of intensive basic, translational and clinical research would be a risky course of action which may end up having the opposite effect," warns Prof. Matthias Tschöp, CEO at Helmholtz Zentrum München.


"It is the duty of the research community to face the total of all current and future threats in a responsible and sustainable manner. We need to adjust the way we work together and take our learnings from the corona pandemic."

The threat of major diseases is growing

The commentary refers in particular to chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cancer, which remain leading causes of death and disability. For example, type 2 diabetes affects more than 400 million people worldwide today, and the closely correlated cardiovascular diseases remain the main cause of death in Western societies. Similarly, the number of newly-diagnosed cancer patients will increase annually from 18 million today to approximately 30 million in the year 2040.

Opportunities must be taken

According to the authors, the COVID-19 crisis has already changed the research community. Some of these changes and adaptations can be used to improve how we deal with other health challenges. International research teams are working together rather than in competition - across organizations, disciplines, and borders. Regulatory bodies have accelerated their processing, and the sharing of critical data has been faster than ever.

"Based on what we have learned during the current COVID-19 crisis, smart, lasting, balanced, and joint investments in improving our health as one global society are warranted. Ideally, all areas of biomedical research should benefit from this shift and be careful not to take a step back on our journey to prevent and eradicate many of the largest health threats worldwide," says Prof. Eleftheria Zeggini, Director of the Institute for Translational Genomics at Helmholtz Zentrum München.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Gardening can Boost Your Body Image Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
Love your body: Gardening can improve your body image and boost your self-esteem. So, hurry up, start spending more time in the garden to get a positive body image during the COVID-19 lockdown.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Pandemic: Simple Ideas to Help Kids Deal with Stress during Coronavirus Crisis
Staying indoors all day and social distancing during COVID-19 lockdown can wreak havoc on your child's mental health. Here are a few simple tips to help kids to beat stress and overcome boredom during coronavirus crisis.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Lockdown: Increase Family Time to Limit Your Child’s Screen Time
Want to keep your kids away from mobile phones? Spending quality time with family and playing a family game can limit your child's screen time while social distancing during the COVID-19 lockdown.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Outbreak: Smart 5 Ways to Keep Employees More Happy and Productive
Is it difficult to work during the COVID-19 pandemic? Yes, most employees find both work from the office and work from home during this coronavirus outbreak as a challenging task. Check out these simple five coping strategies that can help employees ...
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

