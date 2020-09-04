COVID-19 Pandemic: Perfect 6 Things Your Eye Doctor Wants You to Know About Coronavirus

COVID-19 pandemic has made people to follow a set of good hygiene practices to stay hale and healthy. Here are a few vision care tips suggested by eye doctors on how to protect your vision and your health during the COVID-19 pandemic.



As information about the new coronavirus comes at a furious pace, at times offering conflicting and confusing advice, the American Academy of Ophthalmology wants to share what we know right now about protecting your vision and your health during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Avoid touching your eyes . By now you've heard about the importance of hand washing, coughing into your elbow, and keeping your hands away from your face and eyes. The last one is easier said than done, right? Here's a suggestion, switch from contact lenses to glasses for the time being. Substituting glasses for lenses can decrease irritation and make you pause before touching your eye. If you continue wearing contact lenses, follow these hygiene tipsto limit your chances of infection.

‘Protecting your vision and your health during the COVID-19 pandemic is critical. So, make sure to maintain good hygiene, continue to practice social distancing, and follow the advice of your eye doctor to protect your good vision.’

Pink eye is a COVID-19 symptom, but it's rare. About 1 to 2 percent of reported coronavirus cases show symptoms of conjunctivitis, better known as pink eye. If you or a family member gets pink eye, don't panic, especially if you're not experiencing the more common coronavirus-related symptoms, such as a dry cough, shortness of breath and fever. Viral conjunctivitis is very common, plus it's allergy season. Try these home treatments for pink eye. If symptoms continue, consult with your doctor to determine if you need an in-person office visit.

If you take medicated eyedrops or other medical prescriptions, that you cannot or should not go without, make sure you have enough to get by if quarantined or if supplies become limited. Your ophthalmologist or pharmacist may be able to help obtain approval through insurance. Consider home remedies for nonurgent relief. Some eye conditions can be treated from home, such as red eye, dry eye or eye strain. Try these at-home remedies. If symptoms persist, call your ophthalmologist. Many are conducting appointments through telehealth. "During this chaotic pandemic, it can be overwhelming to keep up with the news and advice coming from a variety of sources," said Sonal Tuli, MD, clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology. "The most reliable information is that which is based on science, so maintain good hygiene, continue to practice social distancing, and follow the advice of your ophthalmologist to protect your good vision."



Source: Newswise

