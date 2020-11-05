COVID-19 Pandemic Linked to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

COVID-19 pandemic was found to cause an increase in prevalence of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.



GlobalData's latest report, 'Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028', notes that the 12-month total prevalence of PTSD in the *7MM ranges from 0.11-3.16% for men and 0.21-5.87% for women. This corresponds to more than 17.3 million people. The US saw the highest 12-month total prevalence of PTSD among men and women in the 7MM at 3.16% and 5.87%, respectively. Among the **5EU markets, France had the highest with 2.35% and 5.71%, respectively.

‘A significant increase in the total prevalence of PTSD is expected globally amid the COVID-19 pandemic - with the risk for women being twice as high as men.’





*7MM: The US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan



**5EU: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK



Arunkumar NV, Epidemiologist at GlobalData, comments "GlobalData expects that the COVID-19 pandemic may cause even higher prevalence of PTSD in severely affected areas where the population is at high risk of COVID-19 infection and significant changes to daily living occurred. Considering the global and long-term effects of COVID-19, the psychological impact of the virus will be seen across many regions of the world.