COVID-19 Pandemic Linked to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Arunkumar NV, Epidemiologist at GlobalData, comments "GlobalData expects that the COVID-19 pandemic may cause even higher prevalence of PTSD in severely affected areas where the population is at high risk of COVID-19 infection and significant changes to daily living occurred. Considering the global and long-term effects of COVID-19, the psychological impact of the virus will be seen across many regions of the world.
‘A significant increase in the total prevalence of PTSD is expected globally amid the COVID-19 pandemic - with the risk for women being twice as high as men.’
"Although the mandatory quarantine for COVID-19 patients and social distancing practices are the best preventive measure to be taken, consequences of this strict isolation coupled with the anxiety associated with the illness is of important concern. As the pandemic continues, clinical and policy strategies are needed to identify and support the vulnerable groups susceptible to psychological distress. Early psychological interventions targeting this vulnerable group may be beneficial."
*7MM: The US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan
**5EU: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK
Source: Medindia